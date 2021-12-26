CG Vyapam Admit Card 2021: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has released the Admit Card for the post of Senior Auditor, Assistant Auditor, on its official website. Those candidates who have applied for the above posts can download their admit cards through the official website of CG Vyapam, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The exam for the above posts is scheduled to be conducted on January 02, 2022. The candidates must note that the Admit Card is one of the most important documents that they must carry in the examination hall.Also Read - NIPER Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Teaching, Non Teaching Posts on niperraebareli.edu.in | Apply Latest By Jan 31

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the CG Vyapam Admit card.

CG Vyapam Admit Card 2021: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of CG Vyapam, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Click no the notification that reads, ” Admit Card ज्येष्ठसंपरीक्षक एवं सहायक संपरीक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा(SAA) एवं सहायक परियोजना क्षेत्रपाल भर्ती परीक्षा (VAPR) – 2021 ” available on the homepage.

” available on the homepage. Enter the required credentials such as registration id, date of birth, captcha code.

After entering the credentials, click on the ‘ login ‘ option.

‘ option. The admit card will appear on the screen.

Save, Download the CG Vyapam Admit Card 2021 and take a printout of it for future reference.

All candidates should reach the examination center one hour before the commencement of the examination. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download their Admit card.

Click Here: CG Vyapam Admit Card 2021 Link