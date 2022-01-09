CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has released a notification regarding the recruitment to the posts of Food Civil Supplies Inspector on its official website. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The online registration has already started on its official website — vyapam.cgstate.gov.in from January 7, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is January 30, 2022.Also Read - Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 4161 Posts; Apply Online at educationrecruitmentboard.com

CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application begins from: January 7, 2022.

The last date to submit the online application: January 30, 2022.

Candidates can make changes, edit, correct their application forms: January 7 to January 30, 2022.

The last date to pay the fee: January 30, 2022.

Admit Card will be issued on: February 11, 2022.

The exam will be conducted on: February 20, 2022.

CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

In total, there are 84 vacant posts.

Food Inspector: 84 Posts

CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: As per the notification, candidates holding graduation from a recognized University.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit to apply for the above posts is 21 years. The maximum age limit to apply for the above posts is 30 years.

CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General Category are required to pay Rs 350 as an application fee. However, candidates belonging to OBC Category are required to pay Rs 250. Applicants belonging to SC/ST/PH Category will have to pay Rs 200 as an application fee.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in till January 30, 2022. Take a printout of the application form for future reference. For more details on the CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022 application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification

CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022: Apply Online