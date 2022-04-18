CG Vyapam Patwari Admit Card 2022: The Chhattisgarh Professional Education Board (CGPEB) has released admit card for the Patwari recruitment exam (RDP) 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the recruitment exam can download their admit cards from the official website of CGPEB at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The Board will conduct the CG Vyapam Patwari exam 2022 on April 24. The exam is scheduled to begin from 10:00 AM and conclude at 1:15 PM.Also Read - EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For 21 Officer Posts Ends on April 28| Read Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, and direct link to download the admit card.

CG Vyapam Patwari Admit Card 2022: Step by Step Guide to Download

Go to the official website of the Chhattisgarh Professional Education Board at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Admit card’ section available on the homepage.

Now click on the link that reads, “Admit Card for Patwari Training Selection Test (RDP22) – 2022.”

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click on the download option.

Save, Download the CG Vyapam Patwari Admit Card 2022 and take a printout of it for future use.

Alternatively, one can click on the link given below.