CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams at 11 AM today, the State Education Minister confirmed. Once announced, the students can check the results by visiting the official website – cgbse.nic.in.

This year's topper in Class 10 Boards was Pragya Kashyap who scored an unbelievable 100 per cent marks. She was followed by Prashansa Rajput and Bharti Yadav, who secured the second and third spot with 99.33 per cent and 98.67 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tikesh Vaishnav topped the CGBSE Class 12 Board exam with 97.80 per cent. The second position was secured by Shreya Aggarwal who achieved 97 per cent, while Tanu Yadav secured the third rank with 96.60 per cent marks.

Reportedly, 3.84 lakh and 2.66 lakh students had registered for class 10th and 12th exams 2020 respectively.

The overall pass percentage for Class 10 and Class 12 this year stood at 73.62 per cent and 70.69 per cent, respectively. Notably, girls have performed significantly better than boys in the Class 12 Board exams.

The pass percentage for Class 10 of girls is 78.38 per cent versus 70.53 per cent for boys; whereas for Class 12, girls scored 82.02 per cent and boys 74.70 per cent.

Last year, 68.2% students had passed their class 10th exams. The corresponding figures for class 12th, meanwhile, were 78.43%.

Here’s how to check CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link of the class 10th and 12th results

Step 3: Enter roll number/registration number and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download and keep a copy for future reference

Alternatively, check it via SMS

To check the CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2020 via SMS, send a text as below –

For Class 10, type <CG10ROLLNUMBER> and send it to 56263.

For Class 12, type <CG12ROLLNUMBER> and send it to 56263.