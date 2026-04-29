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CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2026 Today LIVE: Chhattisgarh CG board Class 10, 12 results at 2:30 pm at cgbse.nic.in; download link, pass percentage

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CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2026 Today LIVE: Chhattisgarh CG board Class 10, 12 results at 2:30 pm at cgbse.nic.in; download link, pass percentage

CG Board Results 2026: Students can download the Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10th result 2026 and Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 12th result 2026 at cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2026 Today LIVE: Chhattisgarh CG board Class 10, 12 results at 2:30 pm at cgbse.nic.in; download link, pass percentage(Representational Image/X)

CGBSE Result Class 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Raipur will declare the Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10th, 12th results today, April 29, 2026. The Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10th result 2026 and Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 12th result 2026 download link will be available at cgbse.nic.in. It is to be noted that the Chhattisgarh CG Board result can also be accessed at DigiLocker.

This year, the board conducted the Class 10 board examination between February 21 to March 13. Meanwhile, the Class 12th board examinations were conducted between February 20 to March 18, 2026.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2026 News: Check 5 alternative ways to check CBSE Results scores via DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS Service, IVRS

Chhattisgarh CG Board Result 2026: CGBSE 10th 12th Result Date and Time

The Board will release the Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10th, Class 12th result 2026 at 2:30 pm. A student must obtain at least 33% marks in each subject, including theory and practical exams to clear the board examination. Along with the official website, the board can access the results via Digilocker.

Step 1: Open the Digilocker application on your smartphone. You can also go to the website digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Sign up” option located in the upper left corner of the webpage.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhaar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Now, log in with the required details.

Step 5: Navigate to the “Education” category. Now, select “Chhattisgarh Board.”

Step 6: Click on the link that reads, “Download Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th Result 2026″.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number. The Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th Result 2026 will appear on your screen.

Chhattisgarh CG Board Result 2026: Official websites to check CGBSE 10th 12th scores

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

cg.results.nic.in

Also Read: TS SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Manabadi Telangana BSE Class 10th Results download link at 2PM at bse.telangana.gov.in; how to check scores at Digilocker

Chhattisgarh CG Board Result 2026 via Official Websites: How to check CGBSE 10th 12th scores

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur at cgbse.nic.in and https://results.cg.nic.in/ .

. Look for the link that reads,” CHHATTISGARH BOARD OF SECONDARY EDUCATION, RAIPUR (Click for CGBSE main website) HIGH SCHOOL(10th) EXAMINATION RESULTS – 2026 Click for Result/ HIGHER SECONDARY (12th) EXAMINATION RESULTS – 2026 Click for Result.”

Enter the login details, such as roll number and captcha code.

Click on the Submit option.

Your CGBSE Results 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

Along with the result, the board will publish the pass percentage. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Chhattisgarh CG Board result.

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