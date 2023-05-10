Home

Education

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 Declared at cgbse.nic.in; Check Topper List Here

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the result for the High School(10th) and Higher Secondary(Class 12th) examination today, May 10, 2023. Students can check and download the CGBSE Class 10 Result 2023 and CGBSE Class 12 Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at cgbse.nic.in.

This year, the Board conducted the Chhattisgarh Class 10 examination from March 2 to March 24. Meanwhile, the CGBSE Class 12 exams will be held between March 1 and March 31, 2023. One can check the topper list, CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 direct link, official website, and how to check results here.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: Check Pass Percentage

This year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 75.05 percent for class 10. Meanwhile, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 79.96 percent for class 12.

CGBSE Class 10 Result 2023: Check Gender-Wise Pass Percentage

Candidates passed: 75.05%

Girls pass percentage: 79.16%

Boys pass percentage: 70.26%

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023 Official Websites

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023 Link

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023: CGBSE Result Toppers List

As per the merit list issued by CGBSE, Vidhi Bhonsle from Raigad has topped the exam. She secured 492 out of 500 marks in the Class 12 examination. Meanwhile, Vivek Agarwal has secured the second position and Ritesh Kumar has secured the third position.

Rank 1- Vidhi Bhosale 98.20% Rank 2- Vivek Agarwal 97.40% Rank 3- Ritesh Kumar 96.80% Rank 4- Nyasa Dewangan 96.60% Rank 4- Resham Khatri 96.60% Rank 4- Sanskar Dewangan 96.60% Rank 5- Divya 96.40% Rank 6- Nishant Deshmukh 96.20% Rank 6- Ritu Banjare 96.20% Rank 6- Jharna Sahu 96.20%

