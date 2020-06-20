CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) did not announce the results for class 10th and 12th Boards 2020 on Saturday, despite several expectant reports doing rounds. However, the new date and time of the CGBSE 10th and 12th results are likely to be announced on Monday, according to Board secretary VK Goel. Also Read - UPSC Forest Service Exam 2019: Score Cards Released, Check on upsc.gov.in

Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a tab on the official website – cgbse.nic.in – for further updates.

Students are also advised to track this page for further details regarding marksheets, passing marks, toppers list etc. However, the results and provisional marksheets will be available only through online mode right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students will also get a direct link to check their results, once the same are released.

Here’s how to check CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link of the class 10th and 12th results

Step 3: Enter roll number/registration number and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download and keep a copy for future reference

Reportedly, 3.84 lakh and 2.66 lakh students had registered for class 10th and 12th exams 2020 respectively.

Last year, 68.2% students had passed their class 10th exams. The corresponding figures for class 12th, meanwhile, were 78.43%.