CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to declare the results for the CGBSE 10th and 12th Boards 2020 today. Although the Board has not confirmed the time of release, students who appeared for the exam must keep an eye out on the official website – cgbse.nic.in.

Students are also advised to track this page for further details regarding marksheets, passing marks, toppers list etc. However, the results and provisional marksheets will be available only through online mode right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow these steps to check your CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the CGBSE official website – cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for 10th and 12th result

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the required field and hit submit

Step 4: Your result will be on your screen

Step 5: Download it for future reference

Students will get their original marksheets by their respective schools once the lockdown is lifted.