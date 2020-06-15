CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) did not announce the results for class 10th and 12th Boards 2020 on Monday, despite reports to this effect doing the rounds. Also Read - CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020: Scores to be Out Today on Official Website at cgbse.nic.in; Check Details Here

However, the date of declaration of results is not yet clear. While some reports claim that the results will be announced on Tuesday, others claim that the board will announce the result by June 20. However, as and when the results are announced, candidates can check the same on the board's official website cgbse.nic.in.

How to check CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link of the class 10th and 12th results

Step 3: Enter roll number/registration number and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download and keep a copy for future reference

Notably, candidates will also get a direct link to check their results, once the same are released.

Reportedly, 3.84 lakh and 2.66 lakh students had registered for class 10th and 12th exams 2020 respectively.

Last year, 68.2% students had passed their class 10th exams. The corresponding figures for class 12th, meanwhile, were 78.43%/