CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the class 10, 12 result today. The result was announced via press conference at 12 noon. Candidates can check their results at the official website – cgbse.nic.in. To check the CGBSE results 2022, students will need to enter their roll number as mentioned in their admit cards. The minimum marks to get pass in the Class 10, 12 exams is 33 per cent. Over 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board exams conducted in March.

CGBSE Class 10 toppers

This year, Suman Patel from Raigarh and Sonali Bala from Kanker have topped the class 10 exams with 98.67 per cent. Meanwhile, the second position has been earned by six students by scoring 98.17 per cent; these students are Ashifa Shah from Kawardha, Damini Verma from Rajnandgaon, Jay Prakash from Bilaspur, Muskan Agarwal from Raigarh, Kahef Anjum and Kamlesh Sarkar from Kanker.

CGBSE Class 12 toppers

In class 12, Ritesh Kumar Sahi topped the exams this year by scoring 95.60 per cent. For class 12, the overall pass percentage is at 79.30 per cent this year, which is higher than the pass percentage of class 10. Here, too, girls have outperformed boys as 81.15 per cent girl students have passed the class 12 exams, whereas only 77.03 per cent boys passed the exams.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: List of Websites to Check Result

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check score/download result

Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in Click on the link that reads, “CG Board 10th and 12th results” Enter the login credentials and click on submit option. Your CG Board 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future use. CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Check Other Details The Board conducted the Class 10 examination from March 3 to March 23, 2022. Meanwhile, the Class 12 examination was conducted from March 2 to March 30, 2022.

Free helicopter ride for CGBSE toppers

This year, the toppers of the Chhattisgarh Board will get a free helicopter ride. Announcing the scheme, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, “Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal.” “I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase,” he added.

SGBSE helpline number

The Chhattisgarh Board has also activated a helpline number, the students who are anxious about their results can call toll-free number 18002334363 between 10:30 am to 5 pm to resolve queries. The helpline number will remain active till May 23.