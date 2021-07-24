CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2021 Latest News: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE, is all set to declare the Class 12 board results on July 25 that is Sunday. As per reports, the CGBSE would declare the result around 12 noon. Students who are waiting to see their results can check their score on the official site- cgbse.nic.in. The CGBSE will announce the Class 12 Results 2021 online via the official website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.Also Read - CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam from Home: Photos of Students Writing Exam with Guide Books Goes Viral, Answers Posted on YouTube Channels

It must be noted that the CGBSE was one of the few boards in the country that conducted class 12 board exams and did not cancel the board exams due to COVID pandemic. However, these exams were held in a unique way as the schools gave students the question papers to answer. Students then wrote the exams at their homes and were only supposed to submit the answer sheets to schools. Also Read - CGBSE Class 12 Board Exams to be Held from June 1 in 'Exam from Home' Pattern, Check Details Here

The CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2021 will be announced by the state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam. A total of 2 lakh 71 thousand students registered for the class 12 board exam are waiting for their score. Also Read - Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Declared: Direct Link, Steps to Check Score | Latest Updates For Students

To check their score, the students need to have their admit cards with them. These admit cards were issued by CGBSE to the students back in June when exams were held. The admit cards would have student’s roll numbers on them or registration number, which would be helpful for students to access the results.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2021: Here’s how to check score

Visit official website i.e. cgbse.nic.in Locate and Click on link for CG Board 12th Result 2021 You will be redirected to a new page with input fields Enter your exam roll number and other details asked on the webpage Verify these against your exam hall ticket and submit them Your CGBSE 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the scorecard and take printout for future reference

In 2020, over 78.59 per cent of students passed the exams that included 82.02 per cent girls and 74.40 per cent boys. The Chhatisgarh board has also declared the class 10 results on May 19 which saw more than 4.61 lakh students receiving their results.