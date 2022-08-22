CGBSE Supplementary Result: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur (CGBSE) has announced the results for high school and higher secondary supplementary examinations on Monday. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary results on the official website of the board i.e. cgbse.nic.in.Also Read - CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Declared: Suman Patel And Sonali Bala Top Class 10 With 98.67%, Ritesh Sahi Tops Class 12

Candidates can check their CGBSE High School and Higher Secondary Supplementary result through their roll number.

Here's the direct link to check Higher Secondary supplementary result 2022

Here's the direct link to check High School Supplementary result 2022.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE result 2022: Steps To Check Scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores: