Raipur: Nearly a week after the Class 12 board 'exam from home' for the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) began, several photos of students writing their papers with guide books and textbooks open in front has been making rounds on the internet. The class 12 CGBSE board exams were conducted from June 1 to June 5, where students were given question papers and answer sheets and they had to attempt the exams and submit their answer sheets within five days of time. If a student took a question paper on June 1, they had to submit the answer sheet by June 6 to their respective schools. And to do so, the students were asked to physically go to schools and submit their answer sheets. The process of answer sheet submission will start on 6 June and end on 10 June 2021.

And, amid all these, pictures of students taking the wrong benefit of the situation and cheating while filling their answer sheets have surfaced online and being criticised. As per reports, some students were also spotted looking for answers on the internet and several YouTube channels had also uploaded the answers as soon as question papers were distributed among students.

After the shocking pictures came to light, state Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam said that here children are being promoted without examinations, at least we are conducting exams and students are appearing for it. Speaking to the Dainik Bhaskar, the minister said, "Look, if a child has not studied for the whole year, then he will not even know which chapter is where. You have to submit the paper by writing the complete answer in 5 days. At least because of giving exams, the child will read something."

The CGBSE board had decided to conduct the Class 12 tests in the ‘exam from home’ pattern in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of over 2.86 lakh students across the state. Earlier in May, the CGBSE had declared the result for Class 10 students based on the internal assessment of the students. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 100 percent as all the 4,61,093 eligible students were declared to have passed the exam, officials said. In March this year, the Chhattisgarh government closed all schools in the state and said it will promote students of all classes, barring Classes 10 and 12, without conducting their exams.