CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Board Exam Datesheet: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Thursday announced the datasheet of Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams on its official website. According to the released notice, the CGBSE Class 10 board exam will begin from March 3, 2022. Meanwhile, the CGBSE Class 12 board exam will begin from March 2, 2022. Students who are willing to appear for the above board exam can check the complete schedule from the official website of CGBSE, cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10 Board Exam Schedule

Subjects Exam date First Language March 3, 2022 Second Language March 5, 2022 Social Science March 8, 2022 Science March 10, 2022 Maths March 15, 2022 Third Language March 21, 2022 Music, Drawing and Painting March 23, 2022

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 12 Board Exam Schedule

Subjects Exam Date First Language March 2, 2022 Second Language March 4, 2022 Mathematics March 7, 2022 History/ Economics March 9, 2022 Biology/ Industrial Organization March 11, 2022 Commerce Mathematics March 14, 2022 Geography March 16, 2022 Retail Marketing Management March 22, 2022 Political Science March 24, 2022

Click Here to Download CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam Schedule

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with all the necessary steps to download the Class 10, Class 12 2022 Exam Schedule. Follow the steps given below.

Step by Step Guide to download the Chhattisgarh Class 10th and 12th 2022 Exam Schedule

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, cgbse.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “ Time Table – High School, Higher Secondary, and Physical Training Patropadhi Main Examination Year 2022 ”, available on the homepage.

”, available on the homepage. A new PDF will open. The PDF will have a complete CGBSE exam schedule.

Save, Download CGBSE datesheet 2022.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

Note, there will be only one shift on all exam days. The exam timings will be from 9 am to 12:15 pm. All students must reach the exam centre by 9:00 AM. The question papers will be distributed at 9:05 AM. Every student will be given 10 minutes to read and go through the question paper. Students can start writing the answers from 9:15 AM.