CGPSC Civil Judge 2023 Exam Schedule Released, Check Details At psc.cg.gov.in

It must be noted that the CGPSC Civil Judge exam 2023 will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode. The exam will be held in three districts of Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur, Durg Bhilai and Raipur.

The admit card will be issued 10 days before the date of the exam.

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the dates of the Civil Judge recruitment exam 2023. It released a notification informing that the CGPSC Civil Judge exam 2023 will be conducted on August 20 (Sunday) in a single shift. The timing of the shift is 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. CGPSC recruitment drive is being carried out to fill up a total of 49 Civil Judges posts. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in to check the Civil Judge recruitment exam details and schedule.

“The admit card for the examination will be issued by the commission 10 days before the date of the exam. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in. No separate admit card will be sent personally by the Commission to any candidate,” reads the notification.

CGPSC Civil Judge Exam 2023: Exam Mode And Venue

CGPSC Civil Judge exam 2023: Selection Process

The selection process for the Chhattisgarh Civil Judge exam will include a Preliminary examination (screening test), a main paper, and document verification/interview. In order to learn more about the exam pattern, syllabus and other details, candidates are advised to check the official Civil Judge recruitment notification.

CGPSC Civil Judge exam 2023: Admit Card

Notably, candidates will be required to provide login credentials to the CGPSC Civil Judge link on the home page while downloading their admit card from the official website. You can get your hall ticket once the commission releases the admit card 10 days before the examination. It is advisable for those seeking to appear for the exams to carry the CGPSC Civil Judge admit card with additional documents that serve as valid ID proof. The hall ticket is important to carry as without the proof of their candidature, applicants are not allowed to sit in the exams.

