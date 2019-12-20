CGPSC Mains 2018: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the results of State Service Main Examination 2018 on its official website. Candidates who attempted the CGPSC Mains 2018 can check their result at psc.cg.gov.in.

Here’s How to Download Results of CGPSC Mains 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGPSC, i.e., psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link which says, ‘WRITTEN EXAM RESULT – STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAMINATION-2018’.

Step 3: A PDF format file will appear on the screen. Check your result in the list.

Step 4: Now download and take a print out of the same for future use.