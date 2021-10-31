CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, Raipur has issued a recruitment notification under which it has created a total of 641 vacancies for the post of medical specialists. The application process will begin on Nov 11.Also Read - AIIMS NORCET 2021: Re-Registration Process Begins at aiimsexams.ac.in | Last Date to Apply Nov 1

Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment process on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission on which is psc.cg.gov.in. Also Read - ICSE, ISC Exam 2021: Amid Demand For Online Papers, CISCE Issues Important Instructions For Students | Read Here

CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021: Important Dates Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 Results Declared on upsc.gov.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download Score

The deadline to apply online for the various post is Dec 10, 2021. A 10-Day window will be opened for every candidate to rectify the error present in their application form. The last date for correction in the application form with late fees is between Dec 16 to Dec 20. A total of Rs 100 will be charged as a late fee. Meanwhile, the last date to correct the application form without a late fee is between Dec 11 to Dec 15.

CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

A total of Rs 400 will be charged as an application fee for the candidates falling under the General and OBC categories. However, Rs 300 will be charged as an application fee for the candidates falling under SC, ST, and Ex-serviceman categories.

CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Detail

Anesthesiologist: 124

Pediatrician: 123

Chimney Sweeps: 111

Medical Specialist: 115

Orthopedics: 22

Radiologist: 4

Dermatologist: 1

Surgery Specialist: 111

Psychiatrist: 27

Clinical Pathologist: 1

Epidemiologist: 1

Clinical Biochemist: 1

CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Based on the written test, a candidate will be called for an interview process. After the two processes, the candidate will be selected.

CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021: Salary

As per the salary is concerned, the pay range will vary between Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 6,600.

CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

In order to apply for the available post, a candidate must first register on the CGPS portal. You can register by providing the credentials such as Email Id, mobile number, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, date of birth, domicile, and others.

CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

Candidates must have a graduate degree in the concerned specialty to apply for the post. The degree must be recognised by the Indian Medical Council or either by Chattisgarh Medical Council.

CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

To apply for the various post, the age limit must be between 25 to 35 years for candidates belonging to an unreserved category, whereas the reserved category such as OBC gets a relaxation of 3 years, while SC, ST gets a relaxation of 5 years.