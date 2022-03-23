CGPSC PCS Mains 2021 Registration: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has commenced the online registration process for Chhattisgarh State Service (Mains) Exam or PCS Mains Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can register for the same through the official website of CGPSC, psc.cg.gov.in.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 36 Posts at ongcindia.com| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

The CGPSC Main Exam will be held on May 26, 27, 28, and 29. The exams will be held in two shifts: the morning shift will begin at 10:00 AM and will conclude at 12:00 PM. The evening shift will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 110 Posts; Apply at rajyasabha.nic.in

Important Dates to Remember

The online registration begins: March 23, 2022

The online registration ends: April 6, 2022

Candidates can make changes/edit in their application form: April 7 to April 11

PCS Main Examination will be held on: May 26, 27, 28, and 29

Vacancy Details

As per the official notification, a total of 171 vacant posts will be filled in different state government departments. Also Read - SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2021: Notification Out on ssc.nic.in; Apply Before April 30

Application Fee: Candidates belonging to State’s SC/ST/OBC/PwD category are required to pay Rs 300 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay Rs 400 as an application fee.

CGPSC PCS Mains 2021: How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same before April 06, 2022, through the official website — psc.cg.gov.in.