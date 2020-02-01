CGPSC Prelims 2019: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published admit cards for State Service Prelims 2019. Candidates can download their admit cards from the CGPSC’s official website, i.e psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC Prelims will be held on February 9 at various exam centres in 16 districts across the state. The Mains, for those successful in Prelims, meanwhile, will take place between June 17-20.

Steps to download CGPSC Prelims 2019 Admit Cards

Step 1: Visit the official CGPSC website psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Click here to view/print Online Admit Card of State Service (Prelims) Exam-2019’

Step 3: On the new page, click on ‘Login’ and enter your credentials to login

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it after checking and keep a copy for future use

A total of 224 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The online registration process for the aforementioned recruitment drive took place between December 6, 2019-January 4, 2020. Candidates were allowed to make corrections to their online applications till January 13.

The Prelims exam will consist of two papers, both of which will be of two-hour duration. Both papers will have 100 questions carrying 200 marks in total. Questions would be objective in nature with four options provided for each question.

In order to pass the Prelims, while candidates from the unreserved category need to score at least 33% marks, those from the reserved categories as well as differently-abled candidates will have to score at least 23% marks.