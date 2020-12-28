The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, CGPSC State Service Prelims 2020 answer key has been released. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the answer key on the official website of the CGPSC i.e. psc.cg.gov.in. Also Read - CGPSC State Service Exam 2021: Registration Process Begins Today at psc.cg.gov.in, Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the answer key:

Go to the official website psc.cg.gov.in

Click on the link for ‘Final Amended Model Answer of State Service (Prelims) Exam-2019 (26-12-2020)’

The answer key would open in a new window in PDF format.

Candidates who have appeared can download and save the final answer key for future use.

The results for the CGPSC Prelims would be released in due course of time.

About CGPSC Prelims 2020:

CGPSC State Services Prelims Exam was conducted on February 9, 2020. The results were delayed due to lockdown and the preliminary answer keys were released.