CGPSC Recruitment 2021: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has invited online applications to hire candidates for the post of Senior Resident. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, psc.cg.gov.in.Also Read - Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For Various Posts Announced in India Post, Salary Upto Rs 81,000 | Check Details Here

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates Also Read - HARSAC Recruitment 2021: Apply For Various Posts on @harsac.org | Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

Note, the application process begins from December 16, 2021, while the link will get deactivated on January 14, 2022. Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 218 Assistant Statistical Officer Posts on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in | Details Here

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

A total of 386 vacancies will be filled through this CGPSC recruitment drive.

Senior Resident: 386 posts.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

To appear for the CGPSC recruitment, a candidate must bent be less than 25 years of age and should not exceed 35 years of age too.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

A total of Rs 400 will be charged as an application fee for the candidates falling under the General and other state categories. However, Rs 300 will be charged as an application fee for the candidates falling under SC, ST, and OBC Categories.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

As per the salary is concerned, the pay range will vary between Rs 67,300-21,3100 under Level 13.