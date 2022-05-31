CGPSC Recruitment 2022: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission(CGPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Peon. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification through the official website of the Commission, psc.cg.gov.in. The online registration process will begin from June 08, 2022. Applicants can apply till July 02, 2022. Here’s all you need to know about the qualifications, age limit, selection process, and other details about the CGPSC Recruitment 2022.Also Read - RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022 to be Declared Tomorrow; Check Official Websites, Steps to Download

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The online registration will begin from: June 08, 2022

The online registration will end on: July 02, 2022

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Peon: 80 posts

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and age limit through the official notification shared below. Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 55 Hospital Care Taker Posts| Check Salary, Last Date Here

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission at psc.cg.gov.in. Also Read - Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Out Candidates Can Apply For 5636 Apprentices Posts | Details Here