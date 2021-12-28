CGPSC Recruitment 2022: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has invited online applications to hire candidates for the various posts including that of Principal Grade I, Principal/ Placement Officer Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, psc.cg.gov.in. Candidates can apply for the above posts on or before January 26, 2022. The online application begins from today, December 28, 2021. Also Read - UPSC NDA, NA Result 2021 Out on upsc.gov.in | Check List of Recommended Candidates

Note, the application process will start from: December 28, 2021.

The last date to apply for the posts is January 26, 2022.

Principal Grade I: 01

Principal Grade-II/Placement Officer: 38

Backlog/Carryforward: 10

CGPSC Principal Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Candidates applying for the post of Principal Grade I should have a Degree in Engineering or Diploma in Engineering from a recognized University/Board. Candidates should have experience as prescribed in the notification. Meanwhile, Candidates applying for the post of Principal Grade-II/Placement Officer should have a Degree in Engineering or Diploma in Engineering from a recognized University/Board. Experience as mentioned in the notification.

How to Apply

All candidates must submit their applications through the online mode on or before 26 January 2022. To know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission.

Click Here: CGPSC Principal Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification