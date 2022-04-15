New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has commenced the application process for Assistant Regional Transport Officer and Transport Sub Inspector (Tech) posts. The candidates who are eligible and interested for the positions must note that the application process will end on May 14. Candidates can apply online through the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.Also Read - APSC Recruitment: Notification Released For 11 Vacancies of Squad Commander, Apply From THIS Date

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 vacancies

Out of the 20 vacancies, 2 vacancies are for the Posts of Assistant Regional Transport Officer, 15 vacancies are for the post of Transport Sub Inspector and 3 are Backlog.

The candidates should be between the age of 24 years to 30 years as on January 1, 2022.

As far as the application fee is concerned that candidates from outside Chhattisgarh should pay a fee of ₹400, whilst those from within the state are exempted from paying the charge.

Below, we have also mentioned the process through which the candidates can apply for the position: