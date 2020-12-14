The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for CGPSC State Service Exam 2021 today, December 14, 2020, onwards. Interested candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the examination is till January 12, 2021.

Here, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination:

Step 1: Visit the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on CGPSC State Service Exam 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in the form and click on payment section.

Step 4: Make the payment and click on submit.

Step 5: Your application form has been submitted.

Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notification, the preliminary examination would be conducted on February 14, 2021. Candidates who will qualify the preliminary examination will have to appear for the main exam. The main examination would be conducted on June 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2021.

The selection of the candidate would be on the basis of a written test that includes preliminary and main followed by an Interview. Those candidates who will qualify for the written exam round will have to appear for the interview round.