CGPSC Admit Card 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2021. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of Commission, psc.cg.gov.in.The Commission is all set to conduct the CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam on February 13, 2022, at various exam centers.

Meanwhile, the CGPSC Main Exam will be held on May 26, 27, 28, and 29. The exams will be held in two shifts: the morning shift will begin at 10 AM and will conclude at 12:00 PM and the evening shift will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

CGPSC Admit Card 2021: Step by Step Guide to Download