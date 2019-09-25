CGSOS Avsar Result 2019: The Chhattisgarh State Open School Board has announced the results of class 10 and class 12 CGSOS exam which was conducted in the month of August. Students who appeared for the Supplementary Exams (also called Avsar Exams) can check their results at the official website of the CGSOS Board, i.e., cgsos.co.in.

Here’s How to Check Your CGSOS Avsar Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website, i.e., cgsos.co.in

Step 2: Click on the results link that says, ‘High school and higher secondary examination August – 2019 results’.

Step 3: Now, a new page will appear.

Step 4: Enter all the login credentials including your name and roll number.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Your CGSOS Supply Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.