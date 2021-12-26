CGWB Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022: The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has invited applications to fill 24 vacancies for the post of Staff Car Driver (Group-C, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications within 24 days (January 18, 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued on the official website of Central Ground Water Board, www.cgwb.gov.in.Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Admit Card For Assistant Commandant Post to Release on Dec 28 on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Staff Car Driver: 24 Posts

CGWB Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Note, the candidate applying for the above post must have passed Matriculation from a recognized Board and should hold a driving license.

CGWB Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post of Staff Car Driver must note that the minimum age limit of the candidate is 18 years whereas the maximum age limit is 27 years. Meanwhile, there are certain age relaxations for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the offline mode to the office of the Regional Director, Central Ground Water Board, North Western Region, Bhujal Bhawan, Plot no. 38, Sector 27 A, Chandigarh – 160019 by registered post, speed post. The envelope containing the application should be marked as Application for the post of Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade). The last date to submit the applications form for the above post is January 18, 2022.

For more details on the Central Ground Water Board application process, eligibility, and selection process, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: Central Ground Water Board Recruitment Detailed Notification