Chandigarh Schools Reopening: Owning to the dip in the covid cases, the Department of Education Chandigarh Administration on Monday said that all schools will start functioning physically in offline mode for classes 10th to 12th from February 1. However, students will still have option to continue with the online mode for these classes as well.

Punjab on Sunday reported 2,803 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 7,41,185, while 22 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 17,214, according to a medical bulletin. Mohali reported 412 fresh cases, followed by 404 in Ludhiana and 351 in Jalandhar, the bulletin stated.

The latest deaths were reported from Amritsar, Bathinda, Fazilka, Gurdaspur and Ludhiana, among other districts. There are 26,791 active coronavirus cases in Punjab. While 1,082 patients are on oxygen support, 96 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

As many as 5,433 more patients recuperated from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,97,180, it said.