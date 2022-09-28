Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From Chandigarh Police’s vacancies for Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive) positions to the UPSC’s recruitment for Prosecutor, Specialist Grade III (General Medicine) and posts, and many more — here’s a list of jobs available. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy, application link, official website, and other details here.Also Read - JoSAA 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at josaa.nic.in; Here's How to Check

Chandigarh ASI Police Recruitment 2022

Chandigarh ASI Police Recruitment 2022: The Chandigarh Police is hiring candidates to apply for the temporary posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive) of Group C. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Chandigarh Police at chandigarhpolice.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 20, 2022. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round One Seat Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Name of the post: Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive)

Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive) Official Website: chandigarhpolice.gov.in .

. Last Date to Apply: October 20, 2022

Life Insurance Corporation of India Recruitment 2022

LIC Recruitment 2022: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited candidates to apply for the Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO), and Chief Information Security Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply by logging into the official website of LIC — licindia.in. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE Also Read - UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 701 Posts at upsssc.gov.in From Oct 17. Details Inside

Name of the post: Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO)

Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO) Official Website: licindia.in .

. Last Date to Apply: October 10, 2022

UCO Bank Jobs 2022

UCO Bank Recruitment 2022: UCO Bank has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Security Officers. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at ucobank.com. The last date to submit the application form is October 19. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Security Officers

Official Website: ucobank.com

Last Date to Apply: October 19, 2022

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Jobs

IOCL Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has invited candidates to apply for the non-executive vacancies in various locations of the Pipelines Division. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of IOCL at plapps.indianoil.in. Applicants can submit the application form till October 10. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 56 posts will be filled. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Non-executive vacancies

Non-executive vacancies Official Website: plapps.indianoil.in

Last Date to Apply: October 10, 2022

SBI PO Recruitment 2022

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited canddiates to apply for the Probationary Officer (PO) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the careers portal of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1673 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. The last date to submit the application form is October 12, 2022. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Probationary Officer (PO)

Probationary Officer (PO) Official Website: sbi.co.in

Last Date to Apply: October 12, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)has invited candidates to apply for the posts of Prosecutor, Specialist Grade III (General Medicine), and others. Interested candidates can apply for the 52 posts by visiting the Commission’s official website at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 13, 2022.