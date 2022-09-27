Chandigarh ASI Police Recruitment 2022: The Chandigarh Police has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the temporary posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive) of Group C. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Chandigarh Police at chandigarhpolice.gov.in. The registration process will begin from September 27, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is October 20. A total of 49 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application forms, and other details here.Also Read - Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022: BOSEM Declares Class 10th Compartment Results at manresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Chandigarh ASI Police Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Date of publication of Advertisement : September 24, 2022

: September 24, 2022 Opening date for submission of online applications : September 27, 2022

: September 27, 2022 Closing date for submission of online applications : October 20, 2022

: October 20, 2022 Last date for Deposit of Fee: October 27, 2022

Chandigarh ASI Police Vacancy 2022

Name of the post and Number of vacancy

Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive): 49 posts

Chandigarh ASI Police Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

Chandigarh ASI Police Eligibility Criteria: Graduation & its Equivalent Qualification

Graduation & its Equivalent Qualification (ii) Computer Skills: Candidates must have completed a course on Computer Concept of minimum 80 hours as on cutoff date i.e. 01.07.2022 from a Government recognized Institution or a reputed Institution which is an ISO 9001 certified or Department of Electronics Accredited of Computer Course (DOEACC) of Govt. of India OR from NIELIT and its authorized Institutions. The Candidates who have Certificates /Diploma/Bachelor’s OR Master’s Degree in Computer Science from any recognized Institutions/University are exempted.

Chandigarh ASI Police Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and selection procedure through the detailed notification shared below.

Direct Link:Download Chandigarh ASI Police Recruitment Notification

Chandigarh ASI Police Age Limit

Candidates planning to appear for the posts must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Chandigarh ASI Police Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Chandigarh Police at chandigarhpolice.gov.in. The candidate should fill in all details while filling up the Online Application Form. After applying online, Registration No. and Password will be generated. No offline application form or copy of downloaded application form will be accepted by the Chandigarh Police Department.