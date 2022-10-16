Sarkari Naukri: The Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment drive has been commenced to fill 89 vacancies of which 38 vacancies are for the Technical Post and 51 vacancies are for the Non-Technical post. The candidates who are eligible and interested for the post can apply on the official website of the board i.e. chbonline.in.

Chandigarh Housing Board recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹400 for Scheduled Caste category and for other categories the application fee is Rs 800.

Chandigarh Housing Board recruitment: How to apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the post:

  1. Go to the official website at chbonline.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment in CHANDIGARH HOUSING BOARD, CHANDIGARH”
  3. Click on apply online
  4. Fill the application form
  5. Submit the application fee
  6. Take print out for future reference.