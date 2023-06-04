Home

Chandigarh Police Constable Jobs 2023: Apply For 700 Posts; 10+2 Qualification Required. Details Inside

Chandigarh Police Constable Jobs 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

Chandigarh Police Constable Registration 2023: The Chandigarh Police has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Constable (Executives) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website – chandigarhpolice.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is till June 22, 2023. A total of 700 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

“Applications of candidates who do not fulfill the required qualifications/eligibility conditions on cutoff date for recruitment, shall not be accepted by the online application system. All the Certificates relating to educational qualification/eligibility conditions, etc. will be determined with regard to cut off date for recruitment i.e. 20.05.2023, unless otherwise specified,” reads a statement on the website. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

Apply for Constable (Executive) posts – Direct Link

Chandigarh Police Constable Registration Dates

Online Application closes on June 22, 2023

Chandigarh Police Constable Vacancy

Male Candidate Vacancy: 393 posts

Female Candidate Vacancy: 223 posts

ESM Vacancy: 84 posts

Chandigarh Police Constable Age Limit

18-25 years (General Category)

18-28 years (OBC Category)

18-30 years (SC Category)

Chandigarh Police Constable Minimum Educational Qualification

Minimum Educational Qualification: 10+2 or equivalent

For Ex-Servicemen, 10+2 or Certificates awarded in the Defence Services which are recognised as equivalent to 10+2.

Driving Skills:- Possession of a valid driving license to drive both, two-wheelers and four-wheel vehicles, is mandatory for male candidates of all categories as on the date of submission of online application.

Computer Skills:- ICT course is mandatory at entry level as per instructions issued by the Chandigarh Administration vide letter No. 28/69-IH(12)/Pers. & Trg-2019/17927 dated 25.11.2019.

Chandigarh Police Constable Application Fees:

Sr. no. Category Fees in Rupees 1 Un-Reserved & OBC 1000/- 2 SC & EWS 800/- 3 Ex-Serviceman Exempted

Chandigarh Police Constable: How to Apply?

Visit http://chandigarhpolice.gov.in and click on the button “Apply for Constable [Executive]” and fill in all registration details like Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, Contact No., verify your Mobile number and Email ID using OTP sent and click on “Register”.

