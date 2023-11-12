Home

Education

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 45 Constable (Executive) Posts Under Sports Quota; Class 10th Pass Eligible

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 45 Constable (Executive) Posts Under Sports Quota; Class 10th Pass Eligible

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website - chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 45 Constable (Executive) Posts Under Sports Quota; Class 10th Pass Eligible

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Office of the Director General of Police, U.T., Chandigarh has invited online applications for direct recruitment to 45 Temporary posts (male and female) of Constable (Executive), under sports quota, of Group “C” in the pay scale of Central Pay Level-3 as per 7th CPC plus allowances. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website – chandigarhpolice.gov.in. The registration process will conclude on November 18. A total of 45 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. “In case vacancies in any category remain unfilled due to insufficient number of candidates, such vacancies may be filled by candidates of other category, strictly in order of merit,” reads the official notification.

Trending Now

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Category-wise Details of Posts

You may like to read

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Minimum Educational Qualification: (as on 27.10.2023) Matric (10th or equivalent) from a recognized board of Secondary Education

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Age as on 27.10.23 :

18-30 years (General Category) 18-33 years (OBC Category) 18-35 years (SC Category)

Age Relaxation

a) Relaxable upto maximum age of 45 years for Ex-servicemen

b) Departmental Candidates of Chandigarh Police/ Chandigarh Police Personnel upto 40 years

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

All candidates who fill online application form and provisionally found eligible under sports quota, will have to undergo through Physical Measurement & Efficiency Test (PEMT) as per

following minimum eligibility standards :-.

Height 165 cm (Male)

157 cm (Female)

Chest (only for male) 84-88 cm (Unexpanded-Expanded)

To know, click on the detailed notification shared below:

Chandigarh Police Recruitment Job notification pdf

Candidate shall be considered only against the category against which he/she applies. Any change of category after submission of the application form will not be permitted.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Application Form

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: How to Apply?

No offline application form or copy of the downloaded application form will be accepted by the Chandigarh Police Department. All the Certificates relating to educational qualification/eligibility conditions, etc. will be determined with regard to cut off date for recruitment i.e. 27.10.2023, unless otherwise specified.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Step-by-Step Guide to Apply?

Visit the official website at – chandigarhpolice.gov.in .

. Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab available at the bottom of the homepage.

Now, click on the “Recruitments of Constables” option. Now, click on the ‘Recruitment of Constables – 2023’ link.

Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.

Upload the documents, if any.

Submit the application form and pay the fee.

Download a copy of it for future reference.

All the updates, information, and notices will be uploaded on the website https://chandigarhpolice.gov.in/const-recruitment-2023-sports.html. Thus, the candidates are advised to visit the website on a regular basis. No separate information will be sent through post. Any information that is uploaded on the above-mentioned website will be deemed to be valid communication and responsibility for not visiting the website and responding thereto in time will be, entirely, of the candidate. For more details, visit the official website of the Office of the Director General of Police, U.T., Chandigarh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.