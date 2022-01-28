As covid cases dip in Chandigarh, the authorities have now decided to reopen the schools and colleges from February 1. The students must note that the resumption of offline lectures in schools are for students of classes 10 to 12 only, To recall, the authorities had earlier eased several COVID curbs as the situation has improved in the city. This order would come into force from tomorrow, January 28, 2022 and stay in place till further orders.Also Read - Vaccination, Infection May Lower Long COVID Symptoms: Study

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the guidelines below:

Schools would resume offline lectures only for students of classes 10 to 12.

Students must have a consent from their parents/guardians.

All Universities and Colleges will be allowed to reopen and function normally from the mentioned date of February 1, 2022.

Students who are in the age group of 15-18 years and are willing to attend offline classes, must be vaccinated with at least 1 jab of the COVID vaccine

All students and officials in the age group 18 and above, must be fully vaccinated

Coaching Institutes can also reopen and operate at 50% capacity and the rules for vaccination will remain the same.

Students and stakeholders are informed that detailed guidelines on COVID-19 safety protocols for Chandigarh Schools, Colleges reopening will be announced soon. Also Read - Scientists Develop Lab-In-A-Backpack For Cheaper, Accurate COVID Testing