Winter Vacations For Chandigarh Schools Extended Or Classes Resume? Check Official Govt Notification

Chandigarh government has announced the suspension of all classes up to Class 8 in all government, government-aided and recognised private schools of Chandigarh in physical mode. Check govt notification.

New Delhi: North India has been experiencing severe winters and due to the adverse weather conditions, schools have remained closed in most states. However, many schools were expected to resume classes from Monday today, i.e. January 8, 2024. The government of Chandigarh has announced the suspension of classes in physical mode for up to Class 8, till January 13, 2023, i.e. this whole week. The Director School Education of Chandigarh has said, “There will be no classes, in physical mode, upto Class 8 in any Government, Government-aided and Recognised Private Schools of Chandigarh till 13th January.” Read more to know in detail..

Chandigarh Govt Official Notification For Schools

As mentioned earlier, the government of Chandigarh has announced that all schools – government, government-aided and recognised private schools will remain closed till January 13, 2024. However, classes will resume in online mode; the closure of schools refers to no classes in physical mode. The notification is for students till Class 8.

The notification reads, “In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the order dated 6.1.2024 issued vide No: Spl/001/2024 is amended to the extent that there will be no classes, in physical mode, upto Class VIII in any Government, Government-Aided and Recognised Private Schools of UT Chandigarh for the next six days i.e. from 08.01.2024 to 13.01.2024. The schools may organise online classes for their students of these classes.”

There will be no classes, in physical mode, upto Class 8 in any Government, Government-aided and Recognised Private Schools of Chandigarh till 13th January: Director School Education, Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/4TZ6ERXUES — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

Further, for those studying in Classes 9 to 12, the notification reads, “For Class IX to XII in all Government, Government-Aided and Recognised Private Schools of UT Chandigarh the school timings shall be in terms of the order dated 6.1.2024 issued vide No: Spl/001/2024. The Schools may regulate the timings for their staff accordingly and must inform all concerned.”

