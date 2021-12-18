Chandigarh: Chandigarh administration on Saturday rescheduled the winter vacation amid the concern regarding the Omicron variant of coronavirus. According to the District Education Office, all the government and government-aided schools in Chandigarh will have winter vacations from December 20 to January 7. The schools will reopen on January 10.

However, examinations will continue as per the schedule, and staff deputed on election duty will continue their work, the notification added. “In view of the ongoing Covid-19 related issues, as per precautionary measure, it has been decided to re-schedule winter vacations in government and government-aided schools,” District Education Officer of Union territory of Chandigarh said in a notification.

Chandigarh schools winter vacation: Check important dates here

Earlier the vacations were scheduled to begin from December 27, 2021.

The vacations were scheduled to end on January 5, 2022.

As per the revised schedule, the winter vacations will now begin from December 20, 2021.

It will continue till January 7, 2022.

Candidates will get another holiday on January 8 as it is the second Saturday.

The schools of UT Chandigarh are scheduled to reopen on January 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, offline classes have resumed for class 6 and above in Delhi today. The classes were shut due to bad air quality in the capital.

Omicron in Chandigarh

Chandigarh till now has reported two Omicron cases. A 20-year-old boy, who came to India from Italy to meet his relatives in Chandigarh, tested positive on 1 December.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus is steadily rising in India as the tally has crossed the 100-mark on Friday after recording the highest single-day rise of 24 fresh cases of the new variant. A total of 11 states and union territories have registered 111 cases of Omicron in the past 15 days.