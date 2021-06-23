Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday issued a notification stating that the night curfew has now been imposed between 11:00 pm and 5 am. Earlier, it used to be from 10:30 pm to 5 am. (More Details Awaited) Also Read - International Flights: Nepal to Resume Services From Tomorrow, Domestic Flights From July 1

