New Delhi: The Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination–both old and new course– held in December 2021 have been announced. Candidates can check the result on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) – icai.org. The result of the CA Inter December 2021 exams can be downloaded by logging into the examination portal, using the registration/PIN number and roll number.

The All India Topper for Intermediate Examination (old course) held in December 2021 is Challa Yaswanth from Srikakulam. She got 398 marks out of a total of 700.

The top three rank holders on the All India basis for Chartered Accountants Intermediate (new course) examination are Kinjal Ajmera, M. Yash Doshi and Jatin Poddar. While Kinjal and Jatin are from Kolkata, Yash belongs to Chennai. Kijal has secured 690 marks out of 800. She got 86.25 per cent. Yash got 678 out of 800, with 84.75 per cent. Jatin got 660 marks and his percentage is 82.50.

ICAI president Debashish Mitra said that from the next session, there will be no old course, and the institute will go with the only new course. The institute said a total of 36,036 students were admitted to the Intermediate.

The intermediate exam was held in 481 centres across the country. A total of 1,29,742 students were admitted to the new Intermediate course.