NEET UG Registration 2023: Details On NTA NEET UG, Syllabus, Admit Card & NEET UG Latest News
NTA NEET UG Registration 2023 Tentative Dates: Once, NTA announces NEET UG application dates and opens the registration portal, Undergraduate medical applicants will be able to submit their applications at neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2023 Registration Date at neet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2023) anytime soon. The undergraduate (UG) medical aspirants desirous to get enrolled in medical programmes can apply and register at neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA NEET 2023 exam will be held on May 7 as a pen and paper-based test. One can check the important dates, list of documents, its required size to fill up the application form.
NEET Exam Pattern 2023
NEET 2023 will be held in 13 languages in 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. The examination will be conducted in pen and paper mode. The exam paper will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from class 11 and 12 syllabi.
List of Documents Required For NEET Registration 2023
- A valid mobile number
- A valid email ID
- Scanned Images of the Candidate’s recent Passport size Photograph,
- Postcard-size Photograph,
- Signature,
- Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression,
- Category Certificate (if applicable),
- Citizenship Certificate (if applicable),
- PwD Certificate (wherever applicable)
- Class 10 pass certificate
NTA NEET UG 2023 Registration: Check Photo Size, Format Here
Documents
Specifications
Size and Format
Specification for tool
Passport Photograph
Size – 10 Kb to 200 Kb
Format – JPG
——–
Postcard size picture
4″x6″ (Size 10 kb – 200 kb)
———
Scanned Signature
Size – 4 Kb to 30 Kb
Format – JPG
———
Scanned Left-hand thumb impression
In case of any eventuality of left-hand thumb being unavailable, right-hand thumb impression may be used
Blue ink on white paper
Size: 10 kb to 200 kb
———
Scanned Class 10 passing certificate
The candidate should scan his/her Class X Passing Certificate for uploading
Size – 50 kb to 300 kb
———
Scanned Category certificate
SC/ST/OBC/EWS certificate
Size – 50 kb to 300 kb
———
Scanned PwBD certificate
Certificate obtained by the list of centres mentioned in the brochure
Size – 50 kb to 300 kb
———
Scanned Citizenship certificate
Citizenship/Embassy certificate or any documentary proof of citizenship in PDF format
Size – 50 kb to 300 kb
———
NEET UG Eligibility
Candidates who have either passed or who are appearing in 10+2 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the medical entrance examination, NEET-UG 2023. NTA usually releases the information brochure and registration forms three to four months before the examination.
NEET UG 2023 Application Fee
As per the Information Bulletin NEET(UG)-2022, General category applicants were required to pay Rs 1600 as an application fee. The application fee for NEET UG is Rs 1500 for EWS/OBC applicants and Rs 900 for SC/ST/PH applicants.
NEET Application Form 2023
- Visit the official website of NEET 2023
- Look for the link that reads, “Register For NEET UG 2023.”
- Register yourself on the portal and fill up the application form.
- Upload the necessary documents. The documents must be scanned.
- Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
- Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
NEET UG Test Pattern
According to the information brochure from last year, The Test pattern of NEET (UG) – 2022 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. The examination will be held for 720 marks.
Note: There has been no update on the NEET UG 2023 registration start date. Candidates are advised to track the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.
