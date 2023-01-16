  • Home
NTA NEET UG Registration 2023 Tentative Dates: Once, NTA announces NEET UG application dates and opens the registration portal, Undergraduate medical applicants will be able to submit their applications at neet.nta.nic.in.

Updated: January 16, 2023 4:47 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NEET UG 2023 Registration Date at neet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2023) anytime soon. The undergraduate (UG) medical aspirants desirous to get enrolled in medical programmes can apply and register at neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA NEET 2023 exam will be held on May 7 as a pen and paper-based test. One can check the important dates, list of documents, its required size to fill up the application form.

NEET Exam Pattern 2023

NEET 2023 will be held in 13 languages in 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. The examination will be conducted in pen and paper mode. The exam paper will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from class 11 and 12 syllabi.

List of Documents Required For NEET Registration 2023

  • A valid mobile number
  • A valid email ID
  • Scanned Images of the Candidate’s recent Passport size Photograph,
  • Postcard-size Photograph,
  • Signature,
  • Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression,
  • Category Certificate (if applicable),
  • Citizenship Certificate (if applicable),
  • PwD Certificate (wherever applicable)
  • Class 10 pass certificate

NTA NEET UG 2023 Registration: Check Photo Size, Format Here

Documents

Specifications

Size and Format

Specification for tool

Passport Photograph

  • Latest photograph

  • White background

  • 80% face coverage, ears clearly visible, on white background

Size – 10 Kb to 200 Kb

Format – JPG

 ——–

Postcard size picture

  • Must be taken on or after September 1, 2020.

  • Preferably with name and date of taking the photograph.

  • Photograph should not be with cap or goggles.

  • 80% face coverage, ears clearly visible, on white background

4″x6″ (Size 10 kb – 200 kb)

———

Scanned Signature

  • White Background

  • Sign with black pen

  • Signature must not be in capital letters.

Size – 4 Kb to 30 Kb

Format – JPG

———

Scanned Left-hand thumb impression

In case of any eventuality of left-hand thumb being unavailable, right-hand thumb impression may be used

Blue ink on white paper

Size: 10 kb to 200 kb

———

Scanned  Class 10 passing certificate

The candidate should scan his/her Class X Passing Certificate for uploading

Size – 50 kb to 300 kb

———

Scanned  Category certificate

SC/ST/OBC/EWS certificate

Size – 50 kb to 300 kb

———

Scanned PwBD certificate

Certificate obtained by the list of centres mentioned in the brochure

Size – 50 kb to 300 kb

———

Scanned Citizenship certificate

Citizenship/Embassy certificate or any documentary proof of citizenship in PDF format

Size – 50 kb to 300 kb

———

NEET UG Eligibility

Candidates who have either passed or who are appearing in 10+2 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the medical entrance examination, NEET-UG 2023. NTA usually releases the information brochure and registration forms three to four months before the examination.

NEET UG 2023 Application Fee

As per the Information Bulletin NEET(UG)-2022, General category applicants were required to pay Rs 1600 as an application fee.  The application fee for NEET UG is Rs 1500 for EWS/OBC applicants and Rs 900 for SC/ST/PH applicants.

NEET Application Form 2023

  • Visit the official website of NEET 2023
  • Look for the link that reads,  “Register For NEET UG 2023.”
  • Register yourself on the portal and fill up the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents. The documents must be scanned.
  • Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
  • Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG Test Pattern

According to the information brochure from last year, The Test pattern of NEET (UG) – 2022 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. The examination will be held for 720 marks.

Note: There has been no update on the NEET UG 2023 registration start date. Candidates are advised to track the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

Published Date: January 16, 2023 4:08 PM IST

Updated Date: January 16, 2023 4:47 PM IST