Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • Chennai Floods: Bharathidasan University Postpones Semester Examinations

Chennai Floods: Bharathidasan University Postpones Semester Examinations

Following intense rainfall and resultant widespread damage in Chennai and neighboring districts, Bharathidasan University (BDU) has decided to postpone the semester exams for both undergraduate and po

Published: December 10, 2023 9:36 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Chennai Floods: Bharathidasan University Postpones Semester Examinations
Chennai: Locals wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain, in Chennai, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Following intense rainfall and resultant widespread damage in Chennai and neighboring districts, Bharathidasan University (BDU) has decided to postpone the semester exams for both undergraduate and postgraduate students in its associated colleges.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.