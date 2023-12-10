By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Chennai Floods: Bharathidasan University Postpones Semester Examinations
Following intense rainfall and resultant widespread damage in Chennai and neighboring districts, Bharathidasan University (BDU) has decided to postpone the semester exams for both undergraduate and po
Following intense rainfall and resultant widespread damage in Chennai and neighboring districts, Bharathidasan University (BDU) has decided to postpone the semester exams for both undergraduate and postgraduate students in its associated colleges.
