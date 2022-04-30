Chennai Metro Recruitment 2022: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), has released a recruitment notification, inviting qualified and experienced personnel to apply for the posts of General Manager, Chief Vigilance Officer, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of CMRL at chennaimetrorail.org till May 14, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 14 vacant posts will be filled. Out of the total vacancies, 13 posts are being offered on a contractual basis. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.Also Read - UPJEEE 2022 Registration Ends Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in| Check Application Fee, Direct Link to Apply

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 April 2022

Last date for submission of online application: May 14, 2022

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total: 14 posts

General Manager (Signalling & Telecom): 1 post General Manager (Operations): 1 post General Manager (Electrical): 1 post General Manager (Human Resources): 1 post General Manager (Planning & Business Development) 1 post Additional General Manager (Underground Construction): 2 posts Additional General Manager (IT & AFC): 1 post Joint General Manager (Underground Construction): 1 post Joint General Manager (Architecture): 2 posts Deputy General Manager (Marketing): 1 post Deputy Manager (Transport Planning): 1 post Chief Vigilance Officer: 1 post

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

General Manager (Signalling & Telecom): Must be a B.E /B.Tech in ECE or Electronics or Communication Engineering or equivalent degree from a recognized University / Institute, approved by AICTE / UGC.

Must be a B.E /B.Tech in ECE or Electronics or Communication Engineering or equivalent degree from a recognized University / Institute, approved by AICTE / UGC. Additional General Manager (IT & AFC): Must be a B.E /B.Tech in Electronics / Electronics Communication / Computer Science / IT or equivalent degree from a recognized University / Institute, approved by AICTE / UGC.

Must be a B.E /B.Tech in Electronics / Electronics Communication / Computer Science / IT or equivalent degree from a recognized University / Institute, approved by AICTE / UGC. Joint General Manager (Architecture): Must be a B.Arch graduate from a recognized University / Institute, approved by AICTE / UGC. The candidate should have minimum 15 years of post qualification experience in architecture design and planning.

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

The selection methodology comprises a two-stage process, an interview followed by a medical examination. The selection process will judge the candidate on different facets like knowledge, skills, comprehension, attitude, aptitude, and physical fitness.

Medical Examination: Expenses for the first time medical examination of the candidate will be borne by CMRL. For more details, check the official notification shared below.

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2022 Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before May 14, 2022, through the official website —chennaimetrorail.org.