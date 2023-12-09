Home

Chennai School Holiday: Educational Institutes In Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu; Deets Here

Educational institutes in six taluks — Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram — will remain closed on 7 December.

Chennai: Residents of Chennai and most parts of Tamil Nadu continue to grapple with stagnant water and power disruption after heavy rain earlier this week. Holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu have been extended by Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government till December 9 due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts.

Tamil Nadu School Education Department has also announced the postponement of half-yearly exams for students residing in highly affected areas-Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalputtu due to cyclone Michaung.

Due to flooding, the residents across Chennai have been facing acute shortage of milk, drinking water and other essential commodities. The shortage is due to logistics issues, as the supply chain was disrupted due to the calamity.

In response to the floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Union Home Ministry to release the second instalment of Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu for cyclone relief.

An estimated 17 people, most of them in Chennai, have died in the flooding that was triggered by the torrential rains that preceded the cyclone, which made landfall in Andhra Pradesh state on Tuesday afternoon.

Briefing about the restoration work that is underway in Chennai after cyclone Michaung hit the city, Tamil Nadu chief secretary Shiv Das Meena on Thursday said that 9,000 officials from other districts are deployed for the relief work. “Work on water stagnation at 343 places is underway. Food packets are being distributed in the flood-affected areas. Other district workers like medical staff, fire service staff, EN staff, etc., have been called to work in Chennai for restoration. A total of 9,000 officials from other districts are also deployed for the relief work in Chennai,” Meena said.

