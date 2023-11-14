Home

Chhath Puja 2023: School Holidays On November 19-20 In These States; Check List

Chhath Puja 2023: Take a look at the list of states that have declared two days of holidays on account of Chhath Puja, on November 19 and November 20, 2023.

Chhath Puja 2023 School Holidays List

New Delhi: The last three months of the year, namely, October , November and December mark the festive season during which festivals starting from Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri to Diwali and then Christmas are celebrated. The festive times are great for school students as almost all educational institutions declare holidays for the festivals. Many holidays have been announced for the month of November including the Diwali Break. Apart from Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, holidays for Chhath Puja have also been announced in a few states. Which states are giving students a holiday for Chhath Puja and when, read more to find out..

Chhath Puja 2023: School Holidays In These States

As mentioned earlier, some states have announced the closing of schools for two days in lieu of Chhath Puja 2023. The Chhath Puja School Holidays Dates are November 19 and November 20, 2023. The holidays on these dates have been declared in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Delhi. Most schools use their own discretion whether they would like to give a holiday on Chhath or not.

School Holidays In November 2023

The month of November started with the Diwali Holidays from November 12, 2023 to November 14, 2023 which includes Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Then there are holidays for Chhath Puja on November 19-20. After this, November 24, 2023 is a holiday as it is Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day and November 27, 2023 is Guru Nanak Jayanti.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.