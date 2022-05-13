CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE is all set to declare the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 tomorrow, May 14. Once released, students can download the result through the official websites of the Board at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. To check the Chhattisgarh board result 2022, students will require to enter their roll number as mentioned in their hall tickets.Also Read - RBI Officers Grade B Admit Card 2022 Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

This year, more than eight lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board exams that were held in March. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, and websites to download the result.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: List of Websites to Check Result

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Check Result Timing

The CGBSE Board 10th and 12th results will be declared on the official website cgbse.nic.in at 12:00 PM.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to Download?

Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in

and Click on the link that reads, “ CG Board 10th and 12th results”

Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

Your CG Board 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future use.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Check Other Details

The Board conducted the Class 10 examination from March 3 to March 23, 2022. Meanwhile, the Class 12 examination was conducted from March 2 to March 30, 2022.