Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Out at cgbse.nic.in; Check Timetable Here

One can download the CGBSE 2023 examination schedule by visiting the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th 12th Date Sheet at cgbse.nic.in: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the examination dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams today, December 16, 2022. As per the CGBSE 10th 12th Date Sheet, the board will conduct Class 10 theory exams from March 2 to March 24, 2023. Meanwhile, the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination/ Class 12 theory exams are scheduled to be held between March 1 and March 31, 2023.

One can download the CGBSE 2023 examination schedule by visiting the official website at cgbse.nic.in. The practical exams will be held from January 10 to January 31, 2023. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check the timetable.

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th 12th Date Sheet: Check Important Dates Here

Time table release date: December 16, 2022

Practical examination date: January 10 to 31, 2023

Class 10th examination date: March 2 to March 24, 2023

Class 12th examination date: March 1 to March 31, 2023

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th 12th Date Sheet: Check CGBSE Class 10 Time Table 2023 Dates Here

Check Examination Dates (tentative) Name of the Subjects March 2, 2023 First Language (Hindi/ Hindi special/ Hindi general) March 4, 2023 Second Language (English/ English special/ English general) March 10, 2023 Mathematics March 13, 2023 Science March 15, 2023 Vocational courses: Organised Retailing, Information Technology, Automobile, Health Care, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware. March 17, 2023 Social Science March 21, 2023 Third Language (Sanskrit/ Marathi/ Urdu/ Bengali/ Gujarati/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Punjabi/ Sindhi/ Malayalam/ Kannada/ Oriya) March 24, 2023 Music (Only for visually impaired); Drawing/ Painting (Only for deaf and dumb) Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th 12th Date Sheet: Check CGBSE Class 12 Time Table 2023 Dates Here

Check Examination Date Name of the Subjects March 1, 2023 First Language: Hindi March 3, 2023 Second Language: English March 6, 2023 History, Physics, Business studies, Elements of Science and Maths for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Food and Nutrition March 11, 2023 Geography, Physics March 14, 2023 Political Science, Chemistry, Accountancy, Corp Production and Horticulture, Still Life & Designing, Physiology and First Aid March 16, 2023 Sociology March 21, 2023 Psychology March 25, 2023 Mathematics, Computer Application (Arts and Commerce), Indian Music, Drawing & Designing, Dancing, Steno Typing, Farming (Arts), Home Science – Anatomy Physiology and Hygiene, Commercial Mathematics, Industrial Organization March 27, 2023 Biology, Economics, Elements of Animal husbandry & Poultry Farming, History of Indian Art, Elements of Science March 28, 2023 Retail Marketing Management, Information Technology, Automobile Service & Technician, Health Care, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware March 29, 2023 Sanskrit March 31, 2023 Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Uriya

CGBSE Board Exams 2023: Step-by-Step Guide to Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet?

Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education(CGBSE) at cgbse.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Main Exam Year 2023 Time Table”.

A new pdf document will appear on the screen.

Your CGBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet PDF will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Check the timetable and take the printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE).