Chhattisgarh CGSOS Exams 2022: The Chhattisgarh State Open School Board (CGSOS) on Monday announced the datasheet of CGSOS Class 10 and Class 12 exams. According to the released notice, the CGSOS Class 10 exam will begin from April 4, 2022. Meanwhile, the CGSOS Class 12 exam will begin from April 1, 2022. Students who are willing to appear for the above board exam can check the complete schedule from the official website of CGSOS, sos.cg.nic.in. The exams will be conducted from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM in offline mode.

CGSOS Class 10 Date Sheet 2022: Check Here

CGSOS Class 12 Date Sheet 2022: Check Here April 1 Home Science April 5 Chemistry April 8 Biology April 11 Physics April 13 History April 18 Mathematics April 19 Economics April 20 Political Science April 21 Accounts April 22 Geography April 23 Commerce April 28 Hindi May 2 English

The official notification reads, “The CGSOS will be conducted strictly according to the timetable even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates indicated in the schedule.”

For the convenience of the students, we have also provided you with all the necessary steps to download the Class 10, Class 12 2022 Exam Schedule. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh State Open School Board, sos.cg.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “समय सारिणी हाई स्कूल / हायर सेकेंडरी वर्ष 2022 (April-May)”, available on the homepage.

A new PDF will open. The PDF will have a complete CGSOS exam schedule.

Save, Download CGSOS datesheet 2022.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given below to download the exam schedule.