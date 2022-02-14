Chhattisgarh CGSOS Exams 2022: The Chhattisgarh State Open School Board (CGSOS) on Monday announced the datasheet of CGSOS Class 10 and Class 12 exams. According to the released notice, the CGSOS Class 10 exam will begin from April 4, 2022. Meanwhile, the CGSOS Class 12 exam will begin from April 1, 2022. Students who are willing to appear for the above board exam can check the complete schedule from the official website of CGSOS, sos.cg.nic.in. The exams will be conducted from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM in offline mode.Also Read - NHM Recruitment 2022: Registration For 154 Posts Begins at nhm.assam.gov.in| Deets Inside

CGSOS Class 10 Date Sheet 2022: Check Here

April 4Home Science
April 7English
April 9Science
April 12Hindi
April 13Marathi/ Urdu
April 18Business Studies

 

April 21Mathematics

 

April 23Sanskrit
April 25Economics
April 30Social Science

 

CGSOS Class 12 Date Sheet 2022: Check Here

April 1Home Science
April 5Chemistry
April 8Biology
April 11Physics
April 13History
April 18Mathematics
April 19Economics
April 20Political Science
April 21Accounts
April 22Geography
April 23Commerce
April 28Hindi
May 2English

The official notification reads, “The CGSOS will be conducted strictly according to the timetable even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates indicated in the schedule.”

For the convenience of the students, we have also provided you with all the necessary steps to download the Class 10, Class 12 2022 Exam Schedule. Follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh State Open School Board, sos.cg.nic.in.
  •  Click on the link that reads, “समय सारिणी हाई स्कूल / हायर सेकेंडरी वर्ष 2022 (April-May)”, available on the homepage.
  • A new PDF will open. The PDF will have a complete CGSOS exam schedule.
  • Save, Download CGSOS datesheet 2022.
  • Take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given below to download the exam schedule.

Chhattisgarh CGSOS Exams 2022: Click Here to Download