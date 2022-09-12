CG TET Admit Card 2022 Release Date Time: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board Raipur (CG PEB) wil release the admit card for Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET 2022) today, September 12, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download their CG TET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. This year, the Board will conduct the CG TET examination on September 18, 2022. The examination is scheduled to be held in two shifts.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule to Release Soon at mcc.nic.in; Check List of Documents to Register

Paper 1 will be conducted between 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM. The Paper 2 examination will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:45 PM. The Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test will be held in 28 districts. Also Read - NEET UG Result 2022: Four Tribal Students From Remote Hamlets Clear Medical Entrance Exam

How to Download CG TET Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card” section.

Now, Click on the link that reads, “ CG TET 2022 admit card .”

.” Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Check Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking