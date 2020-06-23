Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the results of Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams at 11 AM on Tuesday, the State Education Minister confirmed. Students can now check the results by visiting the official website – cgbse.nic.in. Also Read - BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2020: Results And Cut-off Marks Announced, Check on bpcs.bih.nic.in

Candidates awaiting their results must keep patience if the CGBSE website does not load due to heavy internet traffic. They can check the same again by visiting the website later. Also Read - UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2020: Results to be Announced at 12:30 PM on June 27

Students are also advised to track this page for further details regarding marksheets, passing marks, toppers list etc. However, the results and provisional marksheets will be available only through online mode right now due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020: Results Not Declared Yet, New Date to be Announced on Monday

Students will also get a direct link to check their results.

Here’s how to check CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link of the class 10th and 12th results

Step 3: Enter roll number/registration number and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download and keep a copy for future reference

Reportedly, 3.84 lakh and 2.66 lakh students had registered for class 10th and 12th exams 2020 respectively.

Last year, 68.2% students had passed their class 10th exams. The corresponding figures for class 12th, meanwhile, were 78.43%.