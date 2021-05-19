Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared CGBSE Class 10 Result on May 19, 2021. Now students can check their CGBSE Class 10 Result through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in. Alternatively, they can also check their score on website of CGBSE results.cg.nic.in. Also Read - In a First, 11-Year-Old Chhattisgarh Boy Set to Appear For Class 10 Board Exams

As per updates, the CGBSE will allot passing marks to candidates who have not achieved the minimum marks required or have not done their assignments. For those students who are not satisfied with their results, can appear for the examination that will be conducted on later date. Notably, the exams will be conducted when the COVID situation improves in the country. CGBSE could not declare the result of 6168 students due to the discrepancies in their respective application forms. Here’s the direct link to check your score. Also Read - CGBSE Time Table 2019 For Class 10th, 12th Released, Available at cgbse.nic.in; Check Datesheet Now

CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Here’s how to check score Also Read - CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Supplementary Result 2018 Available on Official Website results.cg.nic.in

Visit the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.

Click on Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Here’s how to check score via SMS

As the CGBSE class 10 results declared, now students can check the results through SMS by typing a message in this format: CG10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. Candidates will get the Board Result via text message on their phone. Moreover, they also need to download a copy of their CGBSE Result 2021 for future reference.

Notably, this year the results were declared faster than last year. Last year the result was declared in June. This year the pass percentage has got up by nearly 30 per cent as in 2020, 73.62 per cent had passed and this year.